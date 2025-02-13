A few storms to watch

WEDNESDAY FLURRIES

Most of Wednesday will run cloudy and dry. Onshore wind will probably produce occasional flurries, but no additional accumulation is expected until the overnight.

THURSDAY MIX

Widespread snow looks to move across Massachusetts between 10 PM and midnight. We’ll see a few hours of accumulation then a flip to rain from south to north. Although that change will happen before sunrise in southeastern MA and wash away much of that snow, areas north and west of Boston will deal with snow, slush and ice during the morning commute. The Worcester Hills, Merrimack Valley, and NH are areas most likely to see a period of freezing rain (aka GLAZE).

Showers will dwindle midday as above freezing temperatures are expected for almost all of southern New England. A spot shower is still possible in the afternoon, but we’ll be able to drop the weather alert. Plan on 40s along and south of the MA Pike!

Valentine’s Day will be bright and breezy.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND

Show will develop Saturday afternoon and likely continue into the night. My early estimates are 1-3″ south of the Mass Pike and 3-6″ snow north of the Mass Pike Saturday and Saturday night. The exact numbers are not clear cut yet.

Temperatures are projected to slowly warm overnight and Sunday, causing a change to rain in most areas. We’ll keep Sunday soggy in southern New England and icy in northern New England.

© 2019 Cox Media Group