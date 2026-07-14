One hospitalized after ceiling collapse in Fitchburg

One person was taken to the hospital after ceiling material collapsed in Fitchburg on Monday night.

Acting fire chief Patrick Haverty told Boston 25 News the collapse on Woodland Street doesn’t appear to be structural.

Boston 25 News is working to learn the condition of the person of taken to the hospital.

A city building inspector is checking out the property.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group