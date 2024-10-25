Comfy weekend

COOLING DOWN

Feeling that chill this morning? Wake-up temps are requiring a warmer jacket for the commute into to work and school. Seasonable lower 60s and upper 50s will rule in the afternoon with full sunshine and weaker winds.

WEEKEND IN VIEW

It will remain more Fall-like through the weekend with another drop in temperatures expected Sunday to highs in the 50s. The forecast looks generally dry with only the slight risk for a spot shower as another front comes through Saturday. Sunshine will outweigh clouds this weekend. It will be blustery at times, particularly on Cape Cod.

Temperatures are set to climb again in the middle of next week and remain quite warm on Halloween.









