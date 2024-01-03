Calm before the storm?

COLD MORNINGS

Brace for wake-up 20s all week. It will feel like winter with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s this week. Tuesday will be nice and bright. A few more clouds will mix in Wednesday. There may be an isolated light rain or snow shower Thursday, but it won’t amount to much at all. Then Friday will round out the week with a return to sunshine and windy weather.

WEEKEND STORM

It is becoming increasingly likely we will see some accumulating snow Sunday. We’re following a nor’easter that is set to develop late week along the Gulf of Mexico. Clouds will increase Saturday ahead of the storm with snow possibly arriving overnight. It’s too early to pin point the peak of the storm Sunday or determine rain/snow/wind values. These details will come into focus later this week as the storm takes shape. For now, dust off the shovels and gas up the snow blowers just to be ready.

© 2019 Cox Media Group