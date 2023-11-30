BRRR! Chilly stretch continues

GOING UP

It’ll be another cold start Thursday, but southerly winds will pump us back to near normal in the afternoon with highs in the 40s. The mild air keeps coming Friday as highs top 50 degrees. That comes with clouds, though, and rain. Rain arrives in the afternoon, becoming steadiest by evening. It’s already gone by midnight, though. Saturday will be dry for most.

STORM OR NOT

Sunday to Tuesday is an interesting time period to watch. All those weather models we look at have different solutions to this problem. There will be some stormy weather, but rain or snow are both possible. The day it peaks is likely Monday. Due to the time of arrival and with no solid cold air in place, I am favoring mostly rain. However, more accumulating snow is possible in those higher elevations.

Stay with us as this one unfolds. Getting frequent updates is crucial for winter storms.

