Bring on the Sunshine!

After stronger storms Thursday, we are waking up to more quiet weather today. Plan on some fog early, this will keep visibility lower for some. It’s our last Zip Trip of the season, and you’ll want a sweatshirt if you are heading out to Walpole with temperatures in the low 60s early on. We will see more hazy sunshine again today with highs in the 80s inland and 70s at the coast. The haze is thanks to smoke from Canada wildfires getting pushed into New England, this is going to leave us with poor air quality. An Air Quality Alert has been issued for central Massachusetts, anyone sensitive to this should limit time outdoors.

MOSTLY DRY WEEKEND

Clouds will increase from west to east this weekend. The progress of a storm coming our way from the west has been slowed down by Hurricane Ernesto, set to pass well offshore from New England. Beachgoers must be careful for high surf and dangerous rip current this weekend along the MA coastline, particularly south facing beaches. Ernesto may be close to major hurricane strength as it approaches Bermuda, where rain is set to begin tonight and last through Saturday.

RAIN... FINALLY

Although dry weather looks to last across eastern MA this weekend, western MA and western New England will probably see rain Sunday. That rain will finally move across the area Monday and Monday night.

