Back to a fall chill

WELCOME BACK NOVEMBER

Grab a warm coat before you go today... Morning temperatures dropped back into the 30s by sunrise in many spots. Don’t plan on a warm up to the mid 60s like yesterday. In fact, it will be below average this afternoon with highs merely in the mid 40s. It will stay bright and breezy with gusts 20-30 mph. That will keep wind chills even lower. Winds will ease up tonight as the next storm tracks towards us.

RAIN & MAYBE MIX...

A brief shower with snow or sleet may pass through late tonight. The risk of a spotty dusting will be limited to higher elevations and northern MA. Expected scattered rain showers tomorrow in Boston, most of them light. The morning commute will be cool enough in the northern Worcester Hills, Monadnocks, and Berkshires of some brief freezing rain. We’ll have a close eye on towns north and west of RT 2. Precipitation will transition to all plain rain by late morning. Scattered showers will taper off from west to east mid to late afternoon with highs in the 40s and even lower 50s in southeastern MA.

WEEKEND IN VIEW

Dry weather is expected Friday with some lingering clouds. The weekend will be chilly and brighter. Breezy conditions are expected at times through this period which will make yard clean up challenging this weekend.

