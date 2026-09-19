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Zverev gives Germany 1-0 lead over Croatia and Shelton looks to rebound for U.S. in Davis Cup

By Associated Press
Czech Republic USA Davis Cup Tennis United States' Christian Harrison, right, and Austin Krajicek celebrate after winning a point against Czechia's Adam Pavlasek and Patrik Rikl during the Davis Cup second round qualifier match between the Czech Republic and the United States, in Prague, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) (Petr David Josek/AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
By Associated Press

Alexander Zverev gave Germany a 1-0 lead over Croatia in the last qualifying round for the Davis Cup Final 8 by beating Matej Dodig 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Saturday.

It was Zverev's first match since winning the U.S. Open final last weekend against American Ben Shelton. That came after the 29-year-old Zverev won his first Grand Slam title at the French Open in June.

The second-ranked Zverev, who had 15 aces, dominated on the indoor hardcourt in Halle, Germany, with Dodig having no break-point chances.

Germany’s Daniel Altmaier will play Croatia’s Dino Prizmic in the second singles match later Saturday.

Doubles and reverse singles are scheduled for Sunday in the best-of-five match series. The winning team advances to the Final 8 in Bologna, Italy, in November.

Shelton looking to bounce back

American pair Christian Harrison and Austin Krajicek made it 2-1 against the Czech Republic after winning their doubles match over Adam Pavlasek and Patrik Riki 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (8).

Shelton will have a chance to seal the series in Prague when he plays Jakub Mensik a day after he lost to Jiri Lehecka and allowed the Czechs to level the score at 1-1.

Austria made the Final 8 after Jurji Rodionov beat Belgium’s Zizou Bergs 7-6, 6-3 to build an insurmountable 3-1 advantage. Austria also won the doubles match on the outdoor clay in Vienna, a day after it split the opening single matches with Belgium.

South Korea makes Davis Cup history for Asia

South Korea earlier became the first Asian nation to reach the Final 8 after clinching its match against India 3-1.

The South Koreans came from a set down in both singles matches on Friday to lead 2-0.

It lost the opening doubles Saturday but Soonwoo Kwan beat Sumit Nagal 6-1, 6-2 in the first reverse singles.

The Final 8 format was introduced in 2022.

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