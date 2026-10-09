18-year-old turns himself in after deadly shooting inside Hyde Park gas station

BOSTON — An 18-year-old man turned himself in to Boston police in connection with a deadly shooting inside a Hyde Park gas station.

Police said Christian Peebles is expected to be arraigned later Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Akiki Gas Station on Hyde Park Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting. Police said a man was shot inside the store and later died from his injuries.

Police have not released the victim’s identity.

Investigators said the preliminary investigation does not suggest the shooting was random..

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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