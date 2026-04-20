Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler says he and his family have received threats from Red Sox fans

NEW YORK — New York Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler says he's looking forward to his Fenway Park debut on Thursday against Boston even after revealing his family has received threats from Red Sox fans.

Schlittler has overcome similar threats to experience success against the Red Sox in the postseason spotlight, so he has reason to carry confidence into his first game at Fenway.

Schlittler grew up a Red Sox fan in Walpole, Massachusetts. Despite his background with the Red Sox, Schlittler told the New York Post that he and his family have received death threats leading up to Thursday night's game. He compared the threats to normal trolling from fans and said he hasn't felt the need to get police involved.

“Most normal fans could care less, right?” Schlittler told the newspaper. "It’s just those diehards that just have nothing else in their lives other than baseball or sports that really care about this, and the fact that I play for the Yankees makes it worse for them.”

After his family was targeted with hurtful comments on social media during last season's AL Wild Card Series against the Red Sox, Schlittler responded with a dominant performance. He became the first postseason pitcher with at least eight scoreless innings and 12 strikeouts without allowing a walk, pitching New York to a 4-0 clinching win over Boston in New York.

This season, the 6-foot-6 Schlittler has enjoyed more success. The 25-year-old is 2-1 with a 1.95 ERA in five games. He has 36 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings.

He says his strong start will only encourage more venom from Red Sox fans.

“It’s gonna be bad, it’s gonna be bad," Schlittler told the Post. "I’m not nervous about it, but it’s gonna be loud. ... They’re gonna probably have dudes that are my age or a little bit younger, sitting right outside the bullpen, yelling whatever, probably throwing stuff at me, trying to grab me.

“That’s kind of what I expect. So I know the guys are excited for it and I’m excited for it.”

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