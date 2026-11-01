Yamaha pulls out of next weekend's MotoGP race in Qatar over safety concerns in the Middle East

IWATA, Japan — MotoGP team Yamaha could face punishment after saying Sunday it will not race in the Qatar Grand Prix next weekend over safety concerns in the Middle East.

The Japanese team said in a statement that it assessed the situation and made its decision independently from MotoGP Group and the event organizer. The race was scheduled to be held from Friday to Sunday at Lusail International Circuit.

"Following its latest assessment of the situation in the Middle East, Yamaha has not identified sufficient grounds to change its existing company-wide travel restrictions," Yamaha racing said. "As a result, Yamaha has informed MotoGP Group about its decision not to participate in the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix."

MotoGP expressed its disappointment with Yamaha's announcement.

"We do not believe this decision reflects the extensive assurances provided to all championship stakeholders," MotoGP said in a statement. "Following consultation with the State of Qatar, Lusail International Circuit, independent safety advisers and MotoGP's own ongoing risk assessment process, MotoGP has not received any information that would warrant a change to the current plans."

Moto GP also said it has assurances from “the remainder of the grid that they will compete in Qatar” and warned Yamaha that it had contractual obligations and could face punishment.

“Yamaha’s non-participation also carries sporting implications,” MotoGP said. “With any sporting consequences to be managed by the FIM (The International Motorcycling Federation) in accordance with the Championship regulations.”

Following the Qatar GP there are two races left this month in Portugal and Spain.

“Yamaha remains fully committed to MotoGP and looks forward to returning to competition at the Portuguese Grand Prix,” the team said.

Yamaha is currently last in the constructors' championship on 105 points, with Ducati leading on 537.

Several riders are reportedly pushing to call off next week’s race.

In March, Formula 1 and its governing body, the FIA, called off Grand Prix races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in April because of safety concerns related to the Iran war.

The cancellations came as Iran struck both countries in its response to U.S. and Israeli airstrikes.

Losing two races in lucrative Middle East markets was a financial hit to F1 and its teams.

The F1 season is scheduled to finish with races in Qatar on Nov. 29 and Abu Dhabi on Dec. 6. ___

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