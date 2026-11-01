Check your candy: Laxatives handed out to trick-or-treaters in Mass. town

MILLIS, Mass. — Millis police are urging parents to check their children’s Halloween candy after trick-or-treaters received packages of laxatives Saturday night.

Police said children who trick-or-treated on Rolling Meadow, May Road, or Paddock Lane should check their candy.

Officers said it is unclear whether the laxatives were handed out intentionally.

Police said they are investigating in the neighborhoods.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Millis Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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