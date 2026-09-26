World Cup winner Spain survives scare to beat England 3-2 in Nations League

World Cup winner Spain extended its unbeaten run to 39 games by rallying to a 3-2 win against England in the Nations League on Saturday.

Substitute Mikel Oyarzabal came back to haunt England with his 74th-minute winner at Wembley.

Oyarzabal also scored the winning goal when Spain beat England in the final of the European Championship in 2024. On this occasion he calmly chipped goalkeeper James Trafford from close range to complete the world champion's comeback after trailing 2-1 at halftime.

In Spain's first game since beating Argentina in the World Cup final, its long-running unbeaten streak was put under serious threat by England. It could have been 3-1 down in the second half had Harry Kane not slipped and fired his penalty off the crossbar.

Luis de la Fuente's team responded like champions to make a winning start to its Nations League campaign.

Lamine Yamal got Spain off to a flying start, needing less than two minutes to score when he dispossessed England defender Marc Guehi and fired low past Trafford into the far corner.

Spain dominated the chances and the scorer of the winning goal in the World Cup final, Ferran Torres, twice failed to make the most of opportunities when through on goal.

After surviving those scares England leveled through Antony Gordon after a swift breakaway in the 36th.

A quick turnover of possession saw Gordon open Spain up with a smart flick to Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham then sent Gordon through on goal and the Barcelona player slid a low shot past Unai Simon.

England went ahead only four minutes later through Kane, whose header deflected off Marc Cucurella.

Early in the second half England had the chance to extend its lead when Rodri brought down Kane in the box and after VAR referee Davide Massa awarded a penalty. But Spain was let off the hook when Kane slipped during his run.

That miss looked even more costly when on the hour substitute Alex Baena curled a low shot into the corner to level the game again. And Spain completed its comeback as Oyarzabal coolly converted from close range.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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