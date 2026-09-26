Three people, including two police officers, hospitalized after shooting in Lakeville

LAKEVILLE, Mass. — An investigation is underway in Lakeville after an incident involving an officer-involved shooting left three people hospitalized, including two officers.

Police responded to a home on Heritage Hill Drive Saturday afternoon after receiving a report of a disturbed person who may be under the influence and armed with a gun,

Police say when officers responded, shots were fired, a Lakeville Police Department spokesperson said.

A man was taken to a nearby hospital and two police officers were also hospitalized to be evaluated, police say.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.

Boston 25 News has a news photographer headed to the scene.

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