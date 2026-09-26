Mass. nor’easter power outage tracker: Thousands of homes, businesses in the dark

DEDHAM, Mass. — The long-duration fall nor’easter is bringing heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and coastal flood threats to Massachusetts on Saturday, causing thousands of power outages.

As of 10:30 a.m., the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s real-time tracker reported 7,488 power outages.

A high wind warning is in effect for the entire Massachusetts coastline, where gusts of more than 60 mph were possible.

“Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles,” the National Weather Service warned.

During an appearance on the Boston 25 Saturday Morning News, Eversource spokesperson Olessa Stepanova said hundreds of utility and tree crews are standing by and ready to respond.

Eversource provides update on nor'easter related power outages in Massachusetts

“We’re continually reassessing based on damage and customer impact,” Stepanova said.

In Onset, the whipping winds toppled a large tree onto a home and car.

Power outages were expected to climb throughout Saturday as the nor’easter intensifies.

Boston 25 News will continue to monitor the outages and provide updates.

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