Large tree crashes down on Mass. home as nor’easter brings powerful wind gusts

ONSET, Mass. — A large tree crashed down on a Massachusetts home on Saturday morning as the fall nor’easter brought powerful wind gusts to the area.

The toppled tree struck a home on Woodside Avenue in Onset, a village within the town of Wareham.

Aerial video obtained by Boston 25 News showed the tree resting on the back part of the home and completely covering a car.

Tree crashes down on home in Onset

Tree crashes down on home in Onset

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured.

Gusts topping more than 70 mph were reported in southeastern Massachusetts when the tree fell, according to the Boston 25 Weather team.

Downed trees were also reported in dozens of other communities, including Fall River, Brewster, Norwell, Rehoboth, Swansea, Mansfield, Eastham, New Bedford, and Lakeville.

A high wind warning remains in effect for the entire coastline.

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