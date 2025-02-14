Sports

With bad weather looming, NASCAR moves up start time to Daytona 500

By The Associated Press and Boston25News.com Staff
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing (Terry Renna/AP)
By The Associated Press and Boston25News.com Staff

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — With the threat of rain looming, NASCAR moved up the start time one hour for Sunday’s Daytona 500 to 1:30 p.m. EST.

Daytona International Speedway will open parking lots at 6 a.m.

Due to increased security measures, Daytona International Speedway encouraged all fans to arrive early for the event.

Boston 25 News will carry the race live on our airwaves.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read