With bad weather looming, NASCAR moves up start time to Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — With the threat of rain looming, NASCAR moved up the start time one hour for Sunday’s Daytona 500 to 1:30 p.m. EST.

Daytona International Speedway will open parking lots at 6 a.m.

Due to increased security measures, Daytona International Speedway encouraged all fans to arrive early for the event.

Race fans, here is your updated schedule for Sunday's 67th running of The Great American Race. #DAYTONA500 pic.twitter.com/a1byIFUgME — Daytona International Speedway (@DAYTONA) February 14, 2025

