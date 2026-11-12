US pulls boys team from FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Qatar citing security in the Gulf

ZURICH — The United States soccer body pulled its team from the boys’ Under-17 World Cup in Qatar starting next week for security reasons, FIFA confirmed on Thursday.

Qatar and the Gulf region have been on high security alert since the United States military attacks on Iran started in February.

The 48-nation FIFA tournament kicks off in Doha next Wednesday and the U.S. team’s scheduled first game was Nov. 21 against Montenegro. Its other opponents were Chile and Algeria.

“FIFA understands that U.S. Soccer’s decision was made in light of the existing U.S. Level 3 travel advisory,” FIFA said in a statement, nothing other sports events staged safely in Qatar this year.

FIFA did not name a replacement team though the Dominican Republic was second in the qualifying group that the U.S. won in the CONCACAF region.

FIFA tournament regulations state the U.S. Soccer Federation should be fined "at least" 20,000 Swiss francs ($24,000) by the FIFA disciplinary committee for withdrawing fewer than 30 days before the opening game.

Qatar is hosting each edition of the annual boys' Under-17 World Cup from 2025 through 2029.

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