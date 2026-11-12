MSPCA seeks adopters for animals rescued from neglectful conditions

BOSTON — The MSPCA is looking for forever homes for horses, mules and other animals rescued from a property with unsanitary conditions.

According to the MSPCA, four horses, two mules, two geese and one donkey from the group are now available for adoption.

“These animals have been with us for months, and they’ve really blossomed in our care,” said Kaycie McCarthy, equine and farm animal rescue and outreach manager at Nevins Farm. “When they first came to us, some of the animals were emaciated, others had hoof issues.”

“We’ve given them all of the care that they needed, and now we’re looking for some special homes where they can start their next chapters.”

The MSPCA-Angell said it has spent more than $50,000 on the animals’ care so far. Those looking to help offset the costs can make a donation here.

More information about the animals available for adoption can be found here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group