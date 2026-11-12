Plymouth police ask for help finding missing 15-year-old girl

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Plymouth police are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police said Adrianna Sinn-Rhodes was last seen on Tuesday night in the area of Algunquin Terrace.

According to officers, Adrianna may be in the Boston or Quincy area.

She is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall with light brown skin and black hair.

Police said Adrianna also has a nose piercing and hand tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plymouth Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group