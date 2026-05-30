Tim Ream will be the US captain at the World Cup

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Tim Ream was announced Saturday as the U.S. captain at the World Cup.

“This is more than a dream come true,” Ream said at a news conference Saturday alongside coach Mauricio Pochettino. “It’s the highest honor for me.”

The 38-year-old defender was also a member of the 2022 U.S. World Cup team, captained by Tyler Adams.

Ream could become the oldest American to play in a World Cup.

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