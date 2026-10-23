The stadium hosting Sunday's NFL game in Paris has seen much sporting drama but also a terror attack

PARIS — Stade de France has seen many sporting triumphs since its inauguration in 1998 but the stadium also witnessed one of the nation's darkest days.

On Sunday the Pittsburgh Steelers face the New Orleans Saints in an NFL match at the 80,000-capacity stadium in the suburb of Saint-Denis, around a short train ride from the city center.

Zinedine Zidane scored the only goal as France beat Spain in a friendly match in January '98 to mark the opening of a gleaming national stadium, something which was commonplace in other countries but which France was crying out for. It was used as the centerpiece of hosting the World Cup that year.

There were huge celebrations a few months later when Zidane's two goals against Brazil led Les Bleus to their first World Cup triumph.

Night of terror

Fast forward to a sombre November night in 2015.

Tens of thousands of fans are gripped by fear after bombs explode outside the stadium early into France's friendly against Germany. As mass confusion reigns as to what is happening outside the stadium — and, terrifyingly — in several places across Paris, fans are stuck inside the stadium for hours. Both soccer teams stay in the same dressing room until it's finally safe to leave.

The November 13 terror attacks began at Stade de France and spread across the city in assaults that killed 132 people and injured over 400. One person died and least 14 were injured outside the stadium, but casualties could have been far heavier without the actions of a quick-thinking security guard.

Here are some other key moments in Stade de France's history:

Neon Dion

Céline Dion sells out two nights running in June 1999.

The Canadian singer's iconic vocal range thrills fans, and the two nights form part of a live album called “Au Cœur du Stade” (At the heart of the stadium) released that summer.

American rock star Bruce Springsteen has also performed at the stadium, as did Beyoncé & Jay-Z in 2018 on July 14 — which is Bastille Day, France's national day.

In 2019, it was the turn of K-pop sensation BTS and they returned this year.

Merci Paris

The curtain came down on the successful 2024 Paris Olympics with an extravagant closing ceremony, including a spectacular live entrance from the top of stadium by actor Tom Cruise and performances from rapper Snoop Dogg and Billie Eilish.

Earlier in the closing ceremony, Dion’s love affair with France culminated with her singing Edith Piaf’s “L’hymne à L’amour” (Hymn to Love) from the balcony of the Eiffel Tower.

Anticlimax

France was favored to win the 2016 European Championship after beating Germany to reach the final against Portugal, and even more so when Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was stretchered off with an injury in the first half.

But a nervous France side misses chances and cracked under pressure as Portugal won 1-0 with an extra time goal from substitute Eder.

First world record

Fans witnessed the stadium's first world record in track and field in August, 2016 as Olympic champion Ruth Jebet won the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase.

The 19-year-old Jebet, born in Kenya and running for Bahrain, clocked 8 minutes, 52.78 seconds at a Diamond League meet.

The stadium also hosted the 2003 world championships, which saw 110-meter hurdler Allen Johnson, the 1996 Olympic champion, winning his fourth worlds gold medal for the U.S. team.

Chaos at the gates

Riot police fired tear gas and pepper spray at Liverpool supporters forced to endure lengthy waits at the gates for the Champions League final against Real Madrid in May, 2022.

The showpiece game was delayed and kicked off with security struggling with the flow of frustrated supporters trying to get in. Madrid eventually wins the match 1-0, with a goal by Vinícius Júnior.

UEFA claimed there were thousands of ticketless fans trying to gain access, a claim also echoed by Gérald Darmanin, France’s Interior Minster at the time.

But two years later, UEFA reached a confidential settlement to compensate Liverpool fans — who complained of heavy-handed policing — for dangerous chaos, saying that a near "mass fatality catastrophe" was avoided.

Darmanin apologized to Liverpool fans after wrongly blaming them for the chaotic scenes.

Liverpool fans were robbed as they left the stadium and made their way to transport hubs, with no police protection.

Springboks stun All Blacks

Host France didn't get to the 2023 Rugby World Cup final, leaving powerhouses New Zealand and South Africa to battle it out for a record fourth world crown.

New Zealand hopes took a huge blow when Sam Cane became the first player red-carded in a final following a high tackle.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and his teammates celebrated long into the night after a gritty 12-11 win.

That day, the Stade de France also became only the second stadium to host a soccer and rugby World Cup final, along with the International Stadium Yokohama in Japan (2002 and 2019).

Making history

Saints running back Alvin Kamara wants to make his history with his team.

“I want to win, (then) we'll always have that to brag about, that we won the first American football game played in France,” he said. “You know, we'll be a part of history. We'll say that to the next people who play in Paris, that the Saints won in that stadium.”

Quarterback Tyler Shough has already visited Stade de France, and it left quite an impression on him.

“The coolest part was going onto the locker room and you see all the national (soccer) players, (Paul) Pogba, (Kylian) Mbappé,” Shough said. “You see all the history there on the wall. Being a part of that gives you chills.” ___

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