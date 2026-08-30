Seattle Seahawks officially sign CB Terrion Arnold, who faces felony charges

The Seattle Seahawks on Saturday officially signed cornerback Terrion Arnold, who is facing felony charges in Florida and will be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list while the case plays out.

Arnold, 23, is facing eight felony charges stemming from allegations he orchestrated the abduction and beating of three men in February. He became a free agent in June, when the Detroit Lions released him a few days after the kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy charges were levied.

Arnold will not be permitted to play or practice with the Seahawks as a result of being on the exempt list, but while the league investigates his case he can be paid and attend team meetings. It is not known when he might be able to play.

The Seahawks agreed to terms with Arnold two weeks ago. Coach Mike Macdonald said at the time that the team understood the ramifications of signing Arnold.

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“We also understand that it’s a serious situation with a legal matter. There’s a process behind it, so we respect that,” Macdonald said. “That’s how we’ll operate, just letting that process play out and let the league decide if and when his return to play is. We’ll understand that that’s at play, but there’s also an opportunity to bring him and give him an opportunity to earn a position here.”

Prosecutors in Florida allege that Arnold suspected the three men of stealing $100,000 in cash and luxury goods from him, prompting an attack on Feb. 4. Police called him the “primary conspirator” and a judge set his bail at $1 million.

Defense attorney R. Timothy Jansen has said that Arnold denies the allegations.

Denise White, the CEO of EAG Sports Management, an agency that represents Arnold, said there’s “no credible evidence” against him, only accounts from others who may have an incentive to get a lighter sentence.

Arnold has played in 25 NFL games, including playoffs, since the Lions took him with the 24th pick of the 2024 draft out of Florida State.

Tackle Derrick Graham was waived to make room on the 90-man roster for Arnold.

The Seahawks fielded arguably the NFL’s best defense last season. No team allowed fewer points per game (17.2) and Seattle finished in the top seven in the league in sacks and interceptions.

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