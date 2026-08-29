2 taken into custody after man reports knife attack, being held at gunpoint in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Two people were taken into custody this morning after a man reported being attacked with a knife and being held at gunpoint inside an apartment in Plymouth.

According to Plymouth Police, a man reported around 4 a.m. that he was being assaulted.

The victim reported he had been slashed with a knife and held at gunpoint by a male and female suspect inside an apartment building on Marc Drive.

The victim was able to flee and reported the incident at the West Plymouth Fire Station.

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Plymouth Police attempted to make contact with the individuals, but they allegedly refused to cooperate.

Metro-LEC SWAT and mutual aid partners were requested to the scene due to the seriousness of the situation, and the building was evacuated as a safety precaution.

Both suspects were taken into custody. Plymouth Police said based on the ongoing investigation, additional arrests are possible.

“The Plymouth Police Department would like to thank the community for their patience and cooperation during this morning’s incident on Marc Drive,” said Plymouth Police in a statement.

“We understand that police activity of this nature can be disruptive, and we apologize for any inconvenience caused to residents, motorists, and those in the surrounding area. Your cooperation allowed first responders to safely manage the situation and bring it to a peaceful resolution.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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