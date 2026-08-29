As students return to campus, Boston police warn of drink spiking

BOSTON — Boston police are warning the public about drink spiking as college students prepare to return to school.

As students head back to class, police are reminding people about the dangers of colorless, odorless and tasteless drugs, including Rohypnol, GHB and ketamine, which can be secretly placed in beverages.

These drugs can cause disorientation, confusion, temporary paralysis and unconsciousness, leaving someone vulnerable to harm, Boston police said in a statement.

Police recommend the following precautions:

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Have your drink served directly by a bartender or server. Avoid accepting drinks from people you do not know or trust.

Keep your drink in sight at all times and never leave it unattended.

If you leave your table, take your drink with you—even to the restroom.

Cover your drink when you are not actively drinking. Products are available to help safeguard beverages.

Consider using drink-testing tools, such as test strips, that can detect the presence of certain drugs.

Seek immediate help if you feel dizzy, nauseous, light-headed or otherwise unwell.

Watch for unusual behavior among friends and acquaintances, and be cautious of strangers attempting to separate someone from their group.

If you see someone who appears distressed, is wandering alone late at night or is dressed inappropriately for the weather, contact local authorities immediately.

If you believe you have been the victim of drink spiking or another crime, report it to police as soon as possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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