Sports

Red Sox move Sunday's game and will play doubleheader against Cubs on Friday with storm expected

By Associated Press
Guardians Red Sox Baseball Boston Red Sox manager Chad Tracy talks with his players during batting practice prior to a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By Associated Press

BOSTON — The Red Sox are adjusting the schedule of their weekend series against the Chicago Cubs because of a significant storm that's expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the Boston area.

The team said it was moving the Sunday afternoon game to Friday to create a split doubleheader. The first game is scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m. EST. The originally scheduled 7:05 p.m. EST night game was moved up to 6:05.

The Red Sox said in a press release Wednesday that the change was made in consultation with Major League Baseball.

The Cubs are currently in a tight race for one of the NL’s three wild-card spots.

There was no mention of a change to Saturday’s game, which is slated for a 7:15 p.m. EST first pitch.

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