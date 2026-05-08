Real Madrid fines Valverde and Tchouaméni half a million euros each for altercation

MADRID — Real Madrid fined Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni half a million euros ($588,000) each on Friday for their altercation during practice.

The hefty fines came a day after a tussle between the midfielders during training. Valverde ended up in the hospital with a head injury.

The incident led Madrid to open disciplinary proceedings against the players.

Valverde said in a post on social media on Thursday that no punches were thrown. He said he hit a table during the encounter, sustaining a small cut that required a visit to the hospital.

In a statement issued Friday, the 15-time European champions said the disciplinary action was concluded after both players expressed to the club “their complete remorse for what happened and apologized to one another.”

Tchouaméni was back training with Madrid on Friday, two days before they play at Barcelona in a clasico. Madrid has to win otherwise Barcelona will be crowned La Liga champion.

Valverde was not at practice as he recovers from the head knock.

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