Penguins forward Ben Kindel back in Pittsburgh after collapsing on team flight

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Ben Kindel is back in Pittsburgh and recovering after collapsing on the team's flight back from Utah earlier this week.

Pittsburgh forward Andrei Kuzmenko's father died in a remote part of Russia last month after being attacked by a bear while on a fishing trip. And the Penguins sit at 3-6-1 through 10 games, among the worst records in the Eastern Conference.

While the franchise is no stranger to navigating real-world issues — from Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux's cancer battle in the early 1990s to defenseman Kris Letang dealing with a pair of strokes potentially related to a heart condition more recently — longtime captain Sidney Crosby said there's no "blueprint" for how to handle things.

“I think everyone tries to do their best to support each other and be there,” Crosby said. “You know, it’s one of those things where they try to make the best of difficult situations. And we’re a family here.”

Crosby added it was a relief to see Kindel at the facility on Thursday after the jarring image of one of the team's young cornerstones momentarily losing consciousness.

“It’s one of those things you don’t really see happen that often," he said. “So everyone handled it great and we're happy to be here today getting ready for another game.”

While Kindel could be back in the near future, the Penguins will be without two-time Stanley Cup champion forward Bryan Rust until at least December.

The 34-year-old joined Kindel on injured reserve Thursday with a lower-body injury. Pittsburgh coach Dan Muse said Rust, who has three goals and two assists in seven games, will be re-evaluated in six weeks.

The Penguins filled the open roster spots created by Kindel and Rust's absence by calling up forward Rutger McGroarty and defenseman Chase Pietila from their American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

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