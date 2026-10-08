Ovechkin's sons introduce him before Washington's home opener, and the Capitals top Pittsburgh 5-3

WASHINGTON — A lot has changed for Alex Ovechkin in 22 seasons.

That was clear when he was introduced for his final home opener.

Ovechkin's sons Sergei and Ilya handled the task of announcing their father onto the ice, and the Russian star received a standing ovation before the Washington Capitals beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 on Wednesday night. The 41-year-old Ovechkin announced earlier this week this would be his final season.

“It was pretty cool moment,” Ovechkin said. “Huge crowd, kids announce my name. It was a special moment.”

The NHL's career leader in goals did not add to his total of 929 on Wednesday. In fact, Ovechkin wasn't even on the ice during an extended period at the end when the Penguins had their goalie pulled. This was the 101st meeting between Ovechkin and Pittsburgh star Sidney Crosby, including playoffs. Neither managed a point, only the 11th time that's happened, according to Sportradar.

Crosby actually finished with a minus-4 after being on the ice for all four of Washington's even-strength goals.

The Capitals have assembled a roster with plenty of depth, to the point where Ovechkin no longer needs to play every second of Washington's power-play time.

“I'm not going to say that he doesn't want to be out there,” coach Spencer Carbery said. “But he also is understanding of what we're trying to accomplish as a team, and the great players that he has around him.”

Washington's one power-play goal on the night was scored by Ryan Leonard — from the left circle where Ovechkin so often sets up.

Make no mistake, though. Ovechkin was still the center of attention. When the whole roster was introduced one by one, he was last, with his kids doing the honor.

“I had no idea any of that was happening,” Carbery said. “I think they nailed that moment. Special for I think everybody in the building.”

Ovechkin had two shots on goal, and he was on the ice when Anthony Beauvillier gave Washington a 1-0 lead 23 seconds into the game.

“It's been such an incredible journey. Cool to see his kids down there," said Tom Wilson, who had a goal and two assists for the Caps. “He's a legend in this city, so I think everyone had a big smile. You get chills watching him come out.”

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