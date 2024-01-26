Boston Bruins

Brad Marchand scores in overtime as Bruins beat Senators 3-2

Brad Marchand scores in overtime as Bruins beat Senators 3-2 OTTAWA, CANADA - JANUARY 25: Brad Marchand #63 the Boston Bruins celebrates his game winning overtime goal against the Ottawa Senators with teammates at Canadian Tire Centre on January 25, 2024 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brad Marchand scored at 1:48 of overtime and the Boston Bruins beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Thursday night.

David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic also scored for the Atlantic Division- and Eastern Conference-leading Bruins. Jeremy Swayman stopped 35 shots.

Thomas Chabot and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for the Senators. Joonas Korpisalo made 20 saves.

Ottawa was trailing 2-1 when Josh Norris thought he had tied the game at 13:18 of the third. But, officials determined a hand pass was involved.

The Senators did come back to tie the game at 2-all with a power-play goal at 16:42, when Tarasenko sent a shot past Swayman.

Leading 1-0 after one period, Boston extended its advantage at 8:19 of the second when Frederic beat Korpisalo high to the blocker side. The Senators cut the lead to one with a late power-play goal.

Drake Batherson made a backhand pass to Chabot, who snapped a shot past Swayman for his second of the season.

The goal resulted in a scrum behind the net, and Chabot got punched by Charlie McAvoy, triggering a larger scrum and roughing penalties assessed to McAvoy, Wotherspoon, Tim Stuzle, with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty to Batherson.

The Bruins were largely outplayed in the first, but still held a one-goal lead after the opening 20 minutes.

Ottawa failed to capitalize on its two power-play chances, while Boston scored three seconds into its power play at 18:36 of the first. Pastrnak beat Korpisalo from just inside the blue line on the Bruins’ third shot of the period.

Senators forward Shane Pinto made his home debut after serving a 41-game suspension for gambling. Pinto had returned to action and picked up a point in a win at Philadelphia on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Senators: Host the New York Rangers on Saturday.

