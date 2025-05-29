‘We want to make great decisions on and off the field’: Patriots coach addresses viral Diggs video

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel not digging what’s going on with his potential number one wide receiver.

A viral video shows Stefon Diggs on a boat surrounded by three scantily-clad women, and he hands one of the women a pouch with pink powder in it.

It’s unclear what exactly the powder is, but on Wednesday Vrabel confirmed he’s seen the video and responded in kind:

“It’s something that we’re aware of, we want to make great decisions on and off the field,” Vrabel said. “The conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him and I.”

Diggs signed with the Patriots back in March for three years and $69 million, with $26 million guaranteed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

