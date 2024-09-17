Report: Patriots standout linebacker out for the season with torn pec

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots depleted defense reportedly just took another big hit.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley is out for the season with a torn pec he sustained during Sunday’s loss against the Seattle Seahawks.

Bentley, a 5th round draft pick from Purdue, logged more than 100 tackles in each of the last three seasons.

He is also a team captain.

The Patriots have already lost defensive lineman Christian Baramore for an extended period of time with blood clots.

New England will play the New York Jets at MetLife stadium on Thursday Night Football.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

