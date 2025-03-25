Report: Patriots signing top free agent WR Stefon Diggs to 3-year deal

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Drake Maye is finally getting some receiver help according to recent reports.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the New England Patriots are signing one of the top free agent wide receiver’s on the market, Stefon Diggs, to a 3-year, $69 million deal.

Sources: The #Patriots are signing #Texans FA WR Stefon Diggs, one of the top free agents available. He gets a 3-year, up to $69M deal.



After a successful visit to NE, including a physical thanks to an ACL tear that ended his 2024, he lands to be a key target for Drake Maye. pic.twitter.com/3kX9QyQt1h — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 25, 2025

The 31-year-old Diggs played in 8 games for the Houston Texans last year, good for 496 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns before tearing his ACL.

Diggs was a 4-time Pro Bowler for the Buffalo Bills from 2020-2023, racking up more than 1,100 receiving yards in those seasons.

He adds a much-needed productive veteran presence to a Patriots receiving room that hasn’t had a 1,000 yard receiver since Julian Edelman in 2019.

The signing comes amid a flurry of moves from New England’s front office, who also inked defensive tackle Milton Williams and linebacker Harold Landry III earlier in the offseason.

The team owns the #4 overall draft pick in April’s NFL Draft.

For a team that finished 4-13 for a second straight year, things may finally be looking up.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group