Report: Patriots signing top free agent WR Stefon Diggs to 3-year deal

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Stefon Diggs #1 of the Houston Texans warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Drake Maye is finally getting some receiver help according to recent reports.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the New England Patriots are signing one of the top free agent wide receiver’s on the market, Stefon Diggs, to a 3-year, $69 million deal.

The 31-year-old Diggs played in 8 games for the Houston Texans last year, good for 496 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns before tearing his ACL.

Diggs was a 4-time Pro Bowler for the Buffalo Bills from 2020-2023, racking up more than 1,100 receiving yards in those seasons.

He adds a much-needed productive veteran presence to a Patriots receiving room that hasn’t had a 1,000 yard receiver since Julian Edelman in 2019.

The signing comes amid a flurry of moves from New England’s front office, who also inked defensive tackle Milton Williams and linebacker Harold Landry III earlier in the offseason.

The team owns the #4 overall draft pick in April’s NFL Draft.

For a team that finished 4-13 for a second straight year, things may finally be looking up.

