NFL schedule release: Here’s who the Patriots play in 2025

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots announced their schedule for the 2025 NFL season on Wednesday night.

New head coach Mike Vrabel and second-year quarterback Drake Maye will begin their campaign playing host to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 7 at 1 p.m.

Patriots legendary quarterback Tom Brady is a minority owner of the Raiders.

New England finished 4-13 during the 2024 regular season, the fourth worst record in the league.

As a sign of the changing times in Foxborough, the Patriots will play in three nationally-televised games in the regular season; with two at home against the New York Jets and Giants and one on the road in Buffalo on October 5.

For reference. the Patriots did not play in any nationally-televised games during the 2024 season.

Boston 25 News will air the 1 p.m. game on September 28 against the Carolina Panthers and the 1 p.m. game on October 26 against the Cleveland Browns.

The Patriots full schedule is as follows:

Week 1: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 2: at Miami Dolphins

Week 3: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 4: vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 5: at Buffalo Bills

Week 6: at New Orleans Saints

Week 7: at Tennessee Titans

Week 8: vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 9: vs. Atlanta Falcons

Week 10: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 11: vs. New York Jets

Week 12: at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 13: vs. New York Giants

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15: vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 16: at Baltimore Ravens

Week 17: at New York Jets

Week 18: vs. Miami Dolphins

For Immediate Release pic.twitter.com/bcxYRZE2da — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 15, 2025

