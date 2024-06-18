Hometown celebrities show out for Game 5 of the NBA Finals

BOSTON — The stars are showing in Boston and not just in the night sky.

Ahead of a pivotal Game 5 in the NBA Finals where the Celtics take on the Dallas Mavericks, celebrities have flocked to the TD Garden for the chance to see the C’s raise Banner 18.

Among the celebrities in attendance Monday night are singers, athletes, and former Celtics alum.

According to an NBA spokesperson, this is the full list of famous people attending Game 5:

Jack Harlow

Donnie Wahlberg

Joey McIntyre

Maria Menounos

Mercedes Moné

Michael Bivins

Camille Kostek

Millyz

Michael Rubin

Drake Maye (Patriots QB)

Ja’Whaun Bentley (Patriots LB)

Brad Marchand (Bruins)

Matt Grzelcyk (Bruins)

Jim Montgomery (Bruins)

Former Celtics players in attendance include:

ML Carr

Mal Graham

Kevin Stacom

Jerry Sichting

Eddie House

Dana Barros

Leon Powe

Tacko Fall

Grant Williams

Jason Terry

Game 5 tips off at 8:30 p.m.

The Celtics hold a 3-1 lead in the series.

