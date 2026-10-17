Napoli stunned by previously winless Venezia, Atlético claims late victory in Spain

Napoli slumped to another defeat Saturday with Akor Adams' strike giving Venezia a 1-0 win for its first Serie A points of the season.

Kevin De Bruyne saw his penalty saved by Venezia goalkeeper Filip Stanković as Massimiliano Allegri’s team suffered its second straight loss — after its Champions League defeat to Villarreal — and a third loss from seven games in the Italian league.

Adams chased Simon Sohm’s hopeful punt forward and capitalized on a mistake from Napoli defender Amir Rrahmani to win the ball and shoot past goalkeeper Alex Meret with the aid of a deflection from Rrahmani’s desperate challenge just after the break.

De Bruyne should have scored after Matias Moreno brought down Rasmus Højlund, but Stanković saved the Belgian’s spot kick in the 68th.

It gave new Venezia coach Davide Nicola a winning start after replacing Giovanni Stroppa on Wednesday.

Inter Milan visited Bologna later Saturday, and Roma welcomed Genoa.

Atlético's winning run continues in Spain

Álex Baena scored late for Atlético Madrid to beat Espanyol 1-0 away in La Liga.

Julián Alvarez moved past a defender on the left and sent the ball to the centrally positioned Baena, who took one touch outside the penalty area and then let fly inside the top left corner in the 89th minute.

It stretched Atlético's winning run to six games across all competitions and increased the pressure on Espanyol coach Manolo González after a fifth defeat from nine games for the club owned by American Alan Pace.

League leader Barcelona traveled to Real Betis later.

Dortmund rues untimely break in Germany

Borussia Dortmund won all its games before the international break and has not won any since after being held 0-0 at Union Berlin for its second straight Bundesliga draw.

It comes after Wednesday’s Champions League loss at Bodø/Glimt.

Promoted Elversberg won 4-3 at home against Augsburg, Hamburger SV held on for a 1-0 win over Stuttgart, Mainz won at promoted Schalke 1-0 and Werder Bremen fought back to draw 2-2 against promoted Paderborn.

Bayern Munich hosted Leipzig later.

Also later, Paris Saint Germain visited Strasbourg in France.

Martinez injury concern

Pedro Neto scored early and late in the second half to lead Chelsea to a 2-0 win at Everton in a Premier League match marred by a serious-looking head injury to Chelsea goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

Chelsea handed Everton a first loss of the season after seven rounds, keeping a first clean sheet in nine months in the process.

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