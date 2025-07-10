Yoshida leads Red Sox to sweep of Rockies with 10-2 win

BOSTON (AP) — Masataka Yoshida went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI in his season debut after undergoing shoulder surgery in October, and the Boston Red Sox completed a three-game sweep with a 10-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night.

Carlos Narváez, Wilyer Abreu, Romy Gonzalez and Jarren Duran homered for the Red Sox, who matched a season best with their sixth straight win.

Lucas Giolito (6-1) went six scoreless innings, giving up four hits and no walks with six strikeouts.

Narváez led off the second inning with his eighth home run of the season. Abreu added a two-out, two-run homer in the fifth.

Gonzalez hit a two-run homer in the eighth, scoring Yoshida after his ground-rule double, and Jarren Duran added a three-run shot in the inning.

Yoshida, the designated hitter, also singled in the second and fourth innings.

Colorado’s Kyle Farmer hit two-run homer in the eighth inning off right-handed reliever Isaiah Campbell.

Tyler Freeman’s single leading off the fourth inning for the Rockies extended his career-best on-base streak to 23 games, the longest active streak in the majors.

Key moment

With two outs and Freeman on first base in the fourth inning, the Rockies had a chance to tie the score on Michael Toglia’s double off the wall in left-center. Instead, the Red Sox executed a perfect relay from center fielder Duran to shortstop Trevor Story to catcher Narváez to cut down Freeman at the plate.

Key stat

Right-hander Antonio Senzatela (3-13, 6.60 ERA ) extended his major league lead in losses, going five innings, giving up four runs.

Up next

The Red Sox host the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, with RHP Walker Buehler (6-6, 6.25 ERA) opposing RHP Taj Bradley (5-6, 4.79). The Rockies are off on Thursday before opening a three-game set in Cincinnati.

