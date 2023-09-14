The Red Sox have fired Chaim Bloom as they stumble toward a third last-place finish in 4 seasons

BOSTON — Following last night’s loss to the New York Yankees, the Boston Red Sox announced Thursday morning they have parted ways with Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom.

Bloom was named Chief Baseball Officer on October 28, 2019, and finished last place in the American League East Division in 2 out of his nearly 4 years at the helm. The Sox did, however, reach the American League Championship Series in 2021, eventually losing in 6 games to the Houston Astros.

Bloom was hired from the Tampa Bay Rays to help revive the farm system and bring financial stability to a team that was one of baseball’s biggest spenders. One of his first actions was to trade 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts, on a mandate from ownership to get the payroll in order.

Another notable personnel move included not signing shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency during the 2022 offseason, where he eventually signed with the San Diego Padres.

The Red Sox say Bloom was notified of the club’s decision by Red Sox Principal Owner John Henry, Chairman Tom Werner, and President & CEO Sam Kennedy.

“Our organization has significant expectations on the field and while Chaim’s efforts in revitalizing our baseball infrastructure have helped set the stage for the future, we will today begin a search for new leadership,” said Principal Owner John Henry. “Everyone who knows Chaim has a deep appreciation and respect for the kind of person he is. His time with us will always be marked by his professionalism, integrity, and an unwavering respect for our club and its legacy. While parting ways is not taken lightly, today signals a new direction for our club.”

The team announced General Manager Brian O’Halloran has been offered a new senior leadership position within the baseball operations department in light of Bloom’s departure.

The day-to-day operations will continue under the direction of O’Halloran, and Assistant General Managers Eddie Romero, Raquel Ferreira, and Michael Groopman, according to team officials.

President & CEO Sam Kennedy will discuss the decision further in a Thursday afternoon press conference.

