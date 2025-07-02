Boston Red Sox

Red Sox game suspended amid heavy downpours

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
Red Sox game suspended amid heavy downpours BOSTON, MA - JULY 1: Lightning strikes over Fenway Park during a rain delay in the fourth inning of the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park on July 1, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images) (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
BOSTON — Tuesday night’s Red Sox game against the Cincinnati Reds has been suspended due to rain.

The game was called at the top of the 4th inning, with the Sox leading 2-1.

According to the team, the game will resume at 2:30 p.m. at the point of suspension of play.

Tickets for Tuesday night’s game will be good for admission to the resumed contest.

Wednesday’s regularly scheduled game at 7:10 p.m. will remain at that time.

Most Read