Red Sox game suspended amid heavy downpours

BOSTON — Tuesday night’s Red Sox game against the Cincinnati Reds has been suspended due to rain.
The game was called at the top of the 4th inning, with the Sox leading 2-1.
According to the team, the game will resume at 2:30 p.m. at the point of suspension of play.
Tickets for Tuesday night’s game will be good for admission to the resumed contest.
Wednesday’s regularly scheduled game at 7:10 p.m. will remain at that time.
Tonight's #RedSox-Reds game has been suspended. pic.twitter.com/Ii7jLbAYDI— Red Sox (@RedSox) July 2, 2025
