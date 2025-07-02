Red Sox game suspended amid heavy downpours

BOSTON — Tuesday night’s Red Sox game against the Cincinnati Reds has been suspended due to rain.

The game was called at the top of the 4th inning, with the Sox leading 2-1.

According to the team, the game will resume at 2:30 p.m. at the point of suspension of play.

Tickets for Tuesday night’s game will be good for admission to the resumed contest.

Wednesday’s regularly scheduled game at 7:10 p.m. will remain at that time.

