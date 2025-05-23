Red Sox game postponed amid inclement weather, team says

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox announced Friday night the second game of their double-header against the Baltimore Orioles has been postponed due to rain.

Rain is expected in the Fenway area throughout the night.

The game has been rescheduled as the first game of a split doubleheader on Saturday, beginning at 1:05 p.m.

According to the team, tickets for Friday night’s game will be good for admission to the rescheduled one.

Saturday’s game, which was originally scheduled for 4:10 p.m., will now be moved to 6:35 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

