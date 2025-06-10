Red Sox fans watch top prospect Roman Anthony’s spontaneous major league debut

BOSTON — Red Sox fans were eager to watch top prospect Roman Anthony’s spontaneous major league debut at Fenway Park on Monday night.

The 21-year-old batted fifth and started in right field in the opener of a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Anthony was inserted into the lineup as the youngest player to reach the big leagues for the Red Sox since 2017.

The outfielder was preparing to join Triple A Worcester on a four-hour bus trip when things took an unexpected turn.

Suddenly, he found himself rushing in his own car from Polar Park to Fenway Park with just hours to spare after being summoned by the Sox.

“I definitely think being 21 and being in this spot, especially with a couple hours notice, is a little intimidating, but I think he’s got the guts to prove that he belongs here,” said Red Sox fan Spencer Anderson.

Anthony wasn’t able to bring all of his personal equipment to his first Major League game under such short notice.

However, the most important piece of gear was ready for him at America’s most beloved ballpark – a Red Sox jersey with the number 48.

“We need a spark, and I hope he can provide it” said Red Sox fan Hayden Smith. “We need something to get us going this season.”

