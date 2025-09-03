Bregman’s clutch hit in the 8th helps Red Sox rally past Guardians 11-7

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have beaten the Cleveland Guardians for their third straight victory. Alex Bregman drove in the go-ahead run with an infield single in the eighth inning. Jarren Duran and Trevor Story added RBI singles, making it a four-run inning for Boston. Ceddanne Rafaela tied the game with a two-run homer in the sixth. Masataka Yoshida contributed three hits, including two doubles. Cleveland had taken a 7-5 lead earlier in the game. The Red Sox have now won 10 of their last 13 games. Attendance at Fenway Park was 34,902, ending a streak of 20 straight sellouts.

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman legged out an hard chopper down the third-base line for an infield single with two outs in the eighth inning to drive in the go-ahead run, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 11-7 for their third straight victory.

Jarren Duran and Trevor Story followed with RBI doubles off Cade Smith (6-6) for Boston’s second four-run inning of the game. Justin Slaten (2-4) earned the win with a perfect eighth inning.

Ceddanne Rafaela had two hits, including a two-run homer to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth after Cleveland scored six in the top half to take a 7-5 lead. Masataka Yoshida had three hits, including a pair of doubles, to help the Red Sox to their 10th win in 13 games.

Jhonkensy Noel had three hits for Cleveland, including a homer.

Boston scored four in the second and took a 5-1 lead into sixth before Cleveland tagged Red Sox starter Garrett Crochet for six runs. Austin Hedges led off with a homer, David Fry added a two-run shot, and Brayan Rocchio hit a three-run homer to make it 7-5.

The Red Sox tied it in the bottom half on Rafaela’s two-run home run that cleared the seats above the Green Monster and landed on Lansdowne Street.

The Red Sox had six consecutive hits in the second inning. The streak was snapped when Carlos Narvaez was picked off second, and Bregman flied out to right to end the inning.

The attendance of 34,902 snapped a streak of 20 straight sellouts at Fenway Park, Boston’s longest sellout streak since 2018.

The teams wrap up the three-game series on Wednesday. Starting pitchers were TBD.

