Bregman homers twice, goes 5 for 5 and Red Sox beat Rays 7-4

TAMPA (AP) — Alex Bregman went 5 for 5 with two home runs and four RBIs, Jarren Duran added a two-run homer and the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-4 on Tuesday night.

Bregman fell a triple shy of the cycle and had his seventh two-homer game. Kameron Misner nearly robbed him of the second one, but the ball fell out of the rookie’s glove and over the right-center fence.

The Red Sox got three hits in the first off Ryan Pepiot (1-2), one more than they had in six innings against Shane Baz in a 16-1 loss on Monday.

Boston starter Walker Buehler (2-1) allowed three hits and two runs over five innings. He walked three and struck out three. Aroldis Chapman fanned Brandon Lowe for his fourth save.

Jonathan Aranda, who entered leading the majors with a .395 average, was 2 for 3 with a homer and an RBI for Tampa Bay.

A high-pitched ringing delayed the game for nearly two minutes in the bottom of the second with Jake Mangum at bat. Then in the fifth, the left-field video board briefly went black as play continued. The Rays have sold out all 14 home games at Steinbrenner Field (10,046) after Hurricane Milton heavily damaged Tropicana Field in October.

Key moment

Buehler, who hadn’t walked more than one in any of his previous five starts, issued two in the fourth inning to load the bases. After Misner’s sacrifice fly scored Junior Caminero, Ceddanne Rafaela’s diving catch got Buehler out of the jam.

Key stat

Bregman’s seventh-inning shot was the 40th homer already at Steinbrenner Field this season. Entering Tuesday, only Yankee Stadium (40) had as many home runs in 2025.

Up next

In the series finale Wednesday, Tampa Bay’s Zack Littell (0-3, 6.88 ERA) bids for his first win. Boston has not announced a starter.

