Bello strikes out 10 in complete-game effort as Red Sox beat Rockies 10-2 for 5th straight win

BOSTON (AP) — Brayan Bello struck out a season-high 10 in the first nine-inning complete game of his career, Trevor Story hit a three-run homer and the Boston Red Sox beat the Colorado Rockies 10-2 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.

Bello (5-3), who had seven strikeouts after one trip through the Colorado lineup, gave up five hits and one walk. He threw a rain-shortened, six-inning complete game on Sept. 25, 2022, a 2-0 loss to the Yankees.

Ceddanne Rafaela hit a two-run double during a four-run rally in the sixth, followed by a six-run outbreak in the seventh when Story homered and Jarren Duran added a solo shot. Boston had 10 or more hits for the sixth straight game.

Hunter Goodman ended the shutout bid with a two-run homer in the ninth inning, but Bello struck out Ryan McMahon for the final out.

Goodman’s infield single on a hard grounder that handcuffed third baseman Nate Eaton in the fourth was Colorado’s only hit until Brenton Doyle blooped a single to left in the eighth.

The Rockies tied last year’s Chicago White Sox as the only teams to lose 71 games before the All-Star break.

Kyle Freeland (1-10) pitched five shutout innings before running into trouble in the sixth when Story singled to shallow right to dive in Romy Gonzalez with the game’s first run. Freeland allowed three runs on four hits in 5 2/3 innings. He also struck out six and walked two.

Key moment

After Story’s single to right in the sixth, Rafaela lined a two-out double down the line in left to put Boston up 3-0 during a four-run rally.

Key stat

Colorado third baseman McMahon played in his 1,000th career game, making him the ninth player to reach the milestone with the Rockies.

Up next

Rockies RHP Antonio Senzatela (3-12, 6.57 ERA) faces Red Sox RHP Lucas Giolito (5-1, 3.66) on Wednesday night.

