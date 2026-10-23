Mike McDaniel, Brian Daboll and other first-year offensive coordinators are struggling

It’s been a rough start for some high-profile offensive coordinators with new teams.

Former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was supposed to help elevate Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, bringing his innovative ideas to the West Coast. Instead, the Chargers are 0-6 because the offense has been terrible and Herbert has regressed significantly.

Former Giants coach Brian Daboll was expected to develop Cam Ward the way he helped Josh Allen in Buffalo. But the Tennessee Titans have the worst offense in the league and Ward has been inconsistent.

The New York Jets are 25th in yards and 27th in scoring in former Colts coach Frank Reich’s offense.

Several more of the 21 new offensive coordinators this season are also having a difficult time over the first six weeks.

Davis Webb already lost playcalling duties in Denver as Broncos coach Sean Payton reclaimed that job less than a month into the season.

Jalen Hurts was off to a slow start in Sean Mannion’s offense before he was sidelined because of blood clots.

Sam Darnold has taken a step backward under Brian Fleury after leading the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl last season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dismal on offense in Zac Robinson’s system. Baker Mayfield was out of sync in three games before he injured his thumb and undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels didn’t fare much better.

What’s wrong with Herbert and the Chargers?

McDaniel brought a fast-paced offense that features an outside-zone run scheme, rhythm-based passing structures and heavy pre-snap motion. Herbert, a two-time Pro Bowl QB with elite physical skills, hasn’t mastered it. He has thrown eight interceptions and his 68.8 passer rating is almost 25 points lower than his career-low. A depleted offensive line hasn’t helped.

Now the question is how long will coach Jim Harbaugh stick with McDaniel.

“We’re looking into everything at this point, and that process is ongoing-particularly offensively, scoring more points,” Harbaugh said before the team entered its bye this week.

McDaniel expressed confidence in getting the offense on track before the unit produced just two field goals and 259 total yards in a 22-6 loss to Kansas City last Sunday.

“I will be doing my very best because from an integrity standpoint I think it’s really insulting to do anything else,” he said. “That won’t change. I would be so embarrassed if I told you, ‘well now I’m going to try harder.’ Like what? What have you been doing? I’m confident in the players that we have. I think that the improvement that I see before the results generally lead to good things. But talk is cheap. We got to do.”

They’re not getting the job done in Los Angeles.

Can Daboll get the best out of Ward?

Daboll was instrumental in Allen’s growth during his time as offensive coordinator with the Bills. He was AP NFL Coach of the Year in his first season with the New York Giants in 2022 and won a playoff game with Daniel Jones. But Daboll was 11-33 over the next 2 1/2 seasons.

Titans coach Robert Saleh brought Daboll to Tennessee to work with Ward, hoping he could maximize the2025 No. 1 overall pick’s talent. Daboll’s passing scheme relies on concepts and focuses on quick, high-percentage throws, and includes heavy run-pass options.

Ward hasn’t figured it out yet. He has just four TDs, four picks and a 75.0 passer rating.

“I think the biggest thing is, particularly when you’re a young guy and you’re seeing so many things, you’re in a new system and there’s a lot of growing to do,” Daboll said Thursday. “Obviously, the results have not shown. We’re good with the direction we’re headed, but we’re not good with the results we’re getting.”

New offensive coordinators bring new systems, new schemes, new verbiage and terminology. It takes time for most quarterbacks and their coordinators to get in rhythm. For some, things click right away.

Drew Petzing’s offense in Detroit leads the NFL in scoring (32.8 points per game) and is fourth in total yards (393.8). He has plenty of talent led by Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Eric Bieniemy’s return to Kansas City has helped spark the Chiefs. Andy Reid calls plays but Bienemy’s presence is valuable for the offense.

“He’s not going to let you slack off at all in anything,” running back Kenneth Walker III said. “You feel like you could do the play 100% correct and he’ll still have something to say. Having that is good because you’ve got no room to be satisfied. Everybody knows what to expect and he’s going to make sure we play for the team and not for ourselves.”

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