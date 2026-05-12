Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke dies at 29

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke has died, the team, his agency and the NBA said Tuesday. He was 29.

Neither the Grizzlies nor Clarke's agency, Priority Sports, provided any details about when, where or how Clarke died.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke. Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten," the Grizzlies said in a statement. "We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

His agents wrote on social media that they were "beyond devastated" by Clarke's death.

“He was so loved by all of us here and everyone whose life he touched,” Priority Sports said. “He was the gentlest soul who was the first to be there for all of his friends and family.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expressed sympathies to Clarke’s family and friends and the Grizzlies organization.

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Brandon Clarke,” Silver said. “As one of the longest-tenured members of the Grizzlies, Brandon was a beloved teammate and leader who played the game with enormous passion and grit.”

The National Basketball Players Association said: “This is an incredible loss for the brotherhood. We will remember Brandon not only for the immense joy he brought to so many throughout his career, but for the genuine friendships he built far beyond basketball.”

Clarke was arrested April 1 in Arkansas for speeding and possession of a controlled substance that was reportedly kratom, an herbal supplement promoted as an alternative pain remedy that becomes illegal in Tennessee as of July 1. He was released on bond a day later.

Clarke was the 21st overall pick out of Gonzaga in the 2019 NBA draft by Oklahoma, which dealt his rights to the Grizzlies, who already took guard Ja Morant second overall. Clarke joined Morant on the NBA's All-Rookie team in 2020, and the Grizzlies gave him a multiyear contract extension in October 2022.

He tore his left Achilles tendon March 3, 2023, in a loss to the Denver Nuggets in a showdown of the top two teams in the Western Conference. Injuries limited him to 72 of a possible 246 games over the past three seasons, including only two this season.

Clarke averaged 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds over his seven seasons with the Grizzlies.

He had one more season left on his contract with Memphis and was due to earn $12.5 million, according to Spotrac.com. But the Grizzlies are in the midst of another major roster rebuild after going 25-57 after trading away stars Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. within the past year.

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