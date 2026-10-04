Max Verstappen chases first win of 2026 as F1's Bahrain GP takes place in Malaysia

SEPANG, Malaysia — Max Verstappen starts on pole position as Formula 1 holds its Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, around 3,750 miles (6,000 kilometers) away from its nominal host nation.

If the Red Bull driver can convert his pole position into a win, he'd avert what threatens to become a first winless season for him since his rookie year in 2015.

Lewis Hamilton starts second as he chases a second win since joining Ferrari. Standings leader Kimi Antonelli qualified fourth-fastest on a difficult Saturday for Mercedes but is third on the grid because of a penalty for Verstappen's teammate Isack Hadjar. Antonelli's teammate and closest title challenger George Russell will start seventh.

Teams will have to contend with the chance of sudden rain and an abrasive track surface which chews up tires.

The unusual circumstances of the race, which was relocated because of the Iran war, mean Verstappen can become both a three-time winner of the Bahrain Grand Prix and a two-time winner at the Sepang circuit, where he won the most recent Malaysian Grand Prix in 2017.

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