DUXBURY, Mass. — Hundreds of people came together in Duxbury Saturday to make sure parents struggling with their mental health know they don’t have to face it alone.

Families and supporters gathered for the community’s second annual Postpartum Support International Climb, a walk aimed at raising awareness and money for perinatal mental health care. The event began at Pilgrim Church of Duxbury.

For Emily Newton, director of PSI’s The Climb program, the mission is personal.

“18 years ago when I had my first baby and didn’t quite feel like myself, I needed a safety net and I didn’t know how to make one,” Newton told Boston 25 News.

Postpartum Support International provides support and resources for families experiencing mental health challenges during pregnancy and after childbirth. Its Climb program brings communities together across the country to raise awareness and support perinatal mental health care.

Kelly Winter, a leader of the Duxbury event, said the local Climb began after she brought the idea to her church’s missions committee.

0 of 8 Hundreds gather in Duxbury to raise awareness for perinatal mental health support Hundreds gather in Duxbury to raise awareness for perinatal mental health support Hundreds gather in Duxbury to raise awareness for perinatal mental health support Hundreds gather in Duxbury to raise awareness for perinatal mental health support Hundreds gather in Duxbury to raise awareness for perinatal mental health support Hundreds gather in Duxbury to raise awareness for perinatal mental health support Hundreds gather in Duxbury to raise awareness for perinatal mental health support

“I brought forward PSI and everyone really wanted to do one of these Climb events, and so we had our first one last year,” Winter said.

Organizers say building connections is a critical part of helping parents find support.

“Everyone who is here, who is part of the community, is part of the connection points that will help any parent who’s going through a mental health complication just like I did,” Newton said.

The issue has drawn particular attention in Duxbury following the deaths of Lindsay Clancy’s three children in 2023. Clancy’s defense has argued she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and was not criminally responsible.

Organizers have stressed that the Duxbury Climb was not created in response to the Clancy case and is focused more broadly on connecting mothers and fathers with mental health resources.

“We’re hoping that there’s attention and support for all moms regardless of what spectrum of support they might need,” Winter said.

Organizers said Saturday’s event raised more than $30,000, exceeding its fundraising goal, with a portion of the money going toward local perinatal mental health resources.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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