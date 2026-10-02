Marcus Mariota to start for Commanders against Colts in London with Jayden Daniels ruled out

WATFORD, England — Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota will get his second straight start in place of the injured Jayden Daniels on Sunday when Washington faces the Indianapolis Colts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Head coach Dan Quinn announced his decision Friday after practice at the team’s luxury hotel accommodations outside London.

Daniels returned to practice this week after dislocating his elbow in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys. He's been wearing a protective brace and expressed no concerns about further damage.

Last week, Mariota threw three touchdown passes in the 33-31 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

It’s the second elbow dislocation for Daniels, who missed most of the second half of last season with the same injury.

The third-year quarterback, who led the Commanders to the NFC championship game in his rookie season, had said Thursday he was preparing mentally to start against the Colts and wasn't worried about re-injuring the elbow.

“That’s what the brace is for,” Daniels said.

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