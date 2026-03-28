Magnitude wins Dubai Gold Cup after $12M race goes ahead despite the war in Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Magnitude beat race favorite Forever Young to win the Dubai Gold Cup on Saturday in the first major outdoors sporting event since the outbreak of the Iran War.

The 4-year-old American horse, ridden by Jose Ortiz and trained by Steven Asmussen, successfully resisted a determined effort from Japan's Forever Young with Ryusei Sakai on board, to win the almost $7 million first prize.

Meydaan was third, followed by Imperial Emperor, both Irish horses.

There was a total of €12 million in prize money for the 9-horse race.

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